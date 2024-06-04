The-Dream Accused Of Sexual Assault & Trafficking In Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chanaaz Mangroe said she’s still struggling to recover from the trauma she suffered at the hands of The-Dream.

A woman sued The-Dream for sexual assault, sexual battery and sex trafficking on Tuesday (June 4). Chanaaz Mangroe accused the singer-songwriter of luring her into an “abusive, violent and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters and horrific psychological manipulation.”

Mangroe, who uses the stage name Channii Monroe, filed her lawsuit in California. The alleged victim said she met The-Dream in 2014. According to her complaint, The-Dream trafficked the aspiring artist “under the guise of pursuing a legitimate recording and publishing contract.”

The plaintiff, who came to the U.S. from The Netherlands, was 23 years old when she went to Los Angeles to work with The-Dream in 2015. Mangroe thought she was on the verge of a big break, connecting with a hitmaker known for his collaborations with Beyoncé and Rihanna. But Mangroe said The-Dream “expected her to be available to have sex with him whenever he demanded it” throughout her time in Los Angeles.

“He assured her that sex with him was ‘part of the process’ and he could only write hit songs for her if she agreed to let him know everything about her,” the lawsuit explained.

Mangroe eventually moved to Atlanta. She signed contracts with Contra Paris and Epic Records, but The-Dream “maintained complete control” of communications with the label. Mangroe’s situation grew worse as she was subjected to abuse and sexual assault.

“Dream frequently strangled Ms. Mangroe during violent sex, sometimes with his hands, and once using the collar of her dress,” her lawsuit revealed. “On multiple occasions, Dream choked Ms. Mangroe so intensely that she almost lost consciousness.”

Mangroe lost her deal with Epic in 2016. She claimed The-Dream ruined her career and “her ability to live a life free from the trauma.”

“Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

The-Dream, whose real name is Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, denied Mangroe’s allegations.

“These claims are untrue and defamatory,” he told the New York Times. “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Mangroe is represented by the same attorneys behind Cassie Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. Cassie and Diddy settled their case out of court in November 2023.