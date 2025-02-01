The Game Calls Out Donald Trump For Ignoring Altadena Fire Victims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game has called out President Trump for neglecting Altadena after visiting the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The Game has criticized Donald Trump for overlooking the town of Altadena in his response to the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The veteran rapper has been using his platform to raise awareness about the impact of the fires, particularly in areas he feels have been overlooked by media and government attention.

The Game took to Instagram earlier this week with a video showing the devastating to the region. He called out Trump and the media for visiting affected areas in the affluent Pacific Palisades last Friday (January 24), but not Altadena.

“I think President Trump went over to the affected areas of Pacific Palisades, but he didn’t make his way to Altadena,” he said. “I’m not telling President Trump what he has to do or what he should do or nothing like that, but let’s not forget about Altadena.”

The Game also addressed Donald Trump during an interview with TMZ.

“Obviously Trump came to see the Palisades Fire. And again, everyone affected needs hearts, but these people are just as important,” he added. “I think that President Trump and anybody else that is running the country need to come down here and do their due diligence here as well.”

The Game Joins Relief Efforts

The Game has been actively involved in wildfire relief efforts, working tirelessly to distribute supplies to firefighters on the frontlines. He’s also worked to help get aid to affected residents and assist with animal rescue operations.

The L.A. native pushed back the release of his upcoming album, The Documentary 3, originally set to release on January 18.

He recently paid tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts in a candid social media post.

“I can’t forget the amount of care, dedication, work & love every one from near and far poured into what has been the longest 2 1/2 weeks of devastation in my city that I’ve ever witnessed in my adult life,” he shared. “If you prayed, donated, posted, shared stories or just took time out of your day to spread love for us all here in the city during this time… I truly “THANK YOU” from the bottom of my heart.”