EXCLUSIVE: The Game’s Fight To Save L.A. Mansion From Assault Accuser Wages On

The Game‘s fight to save his Calabasas home from sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey continues.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the veteran rapper has been ordered back to court on January 27, 2025. He also must file and serve a brief addressing his position and defenses to the OSC on or before January 6, while Rainey is required to do the same by January 13. The Game will not be allowed to seek further rehearing after that.

The docs were filed on Friday (December 13) by United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi.

Rainey, a former contestant on VH1’s She Got Game, has been trying to seize The Game’s home for months in an effort to collect a $7.1 million judgement. Last month, Game asked the court dismiss the Order for Sale of Dwelling and order the Marshal to release the levy. In August, Rainey served The Game and Wack 100 in hopes of getting her hands on the Calabasas property.

A process server sent a notice of levy, writ of execution and more to The Game and Wack 100 on Rainey’s behalf in June. Both men were listed at the same address. Rainey accused The Game of transferring his home’s deed to Wack 100 in an effort to thwart her efforts. The Game, however, denied being personally served at all.

“No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024 at any location,” The Game said in the court docs. “No individual approached me on August 22, 2024 at any location and stated anything that would suggest to me they were attempting to serve me with court papers. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause Why Order for Sale of Dwelling Should Not Be Made from media reports about it.”

Rainey sued The Game for sexual battery in 2015, accusing him of reaching his hand inside her dress and rubbing her private parts during an off-camera date. When The Game pulled a no-show in court, the judge sided with Rainey and gave her the massive default judgement.

The Game maintains his innocence and has vowed not give Rainey a single penny.