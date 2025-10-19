“The Saviors Of The South:” Dungeon Family Documentary To Premiere In Atlanta

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop fans will get a rare chance to see legendary Atlanta collective Dungeon Family in action next week. The surviving members of the collective will appear at a special documentary screening and discussion event on Tuesday (October 21).

ONE Musicfest, UATL and ButterATL are hosting The Saviors of The South screening at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes a live conversation with Goodie Mob and Organized Noize members.

The free event will take place at 900 West End Avenue Southwest in Atlanta. Organizers describe it as both a documentary screening and panel discussion.

Dungeon Family helped shape Atlanta’s hip-hop scene in the 1990s. The collective included groundbreaking groups like OutKast and Goodie Mob. Their influence spread far beyond Georgia’s borders.

Organized Noize, the production team behind many hits, worked from their “Dungeon” studio. This space became a magnet for aspiring musicians and artists. The studio played a key role in developing Atlanta’s unique hip-hop sound.

Goodie Mob formed in 1991 as part of the Dungeon Family collective. The group consists of Big Gipp, Cee-Lo, Khujo and T-Mo. They became known for conscious lyrics and Southern style.

From the mid-1990s forward, Organized Noize wrote and produced for major artists. Their client list included TLC, En Vogue, Ludacris and Outkast. The production team helped establish Atlanta as a hip-hop powerhouse.

The screening focuses on Southern Hip-Hop’s impact on music culture. Attendees can expect insights from the artists who lived this history firsthand. The Ray Charles Performing Arts Center provides an appropriate venue. The location honors another Georgia music legend while celebrating current Hip-Hop culture.

Tickets remain free for this three-hour event. The format combines film viewing with live discussion. This approach gives fans direct access to the artists and producers.

The documentary explores themes of cultural influence and artistic development. It examines how Southern artists changed Hip-Hop’s direction and sound.