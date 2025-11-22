The Time’s Jellybean Johnson Dies Suddenly After 69th Birthday Celebration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jellybean Johnson, founding drummer of Prince’s band The Time and Minneapolis Sound architect, dies suddenly at 69.

Jellybean Johnson’s family confirmed the devastating news that the legendary musician passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, marking the end of an era for Minneapolis music history.

The 69-year-old drummer, born Garry George Johnson, served as the rhythmic foundation for one of Prince’s most celebrated musical projects, The Time. His death comes just days after celebrating his birthday on November 19, adding a particularly heartbreaking element to the loss.

Johnson’s musical journey began in the late 1970s when he joined forces with future superstars Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis in the band Flyte Tyme.

This early collaboration would prove instrumental in developing what became known worldwide as the Minneapolis Sound – a revolutionary fusion of funk, rock and soul that dominated the music landscape throughout the 1980s.

When Prince assembled The Time in 1981, Johnson became the group’s sole drummer, a position he maintained throughout the band’s various incarnations, including Morris Day and the Time and the Original 7ven.

His distinctive drumming style helped define the group’s signature sound on classics like “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.”

Beyond his work behind the kit, Johnson demonstrated remarkable versatility as a guitarist and producer. His production credits include Janet Jackson‘s chart-topping 1990 single “Black Cat,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The musician’s influence extended into Hollywood when he appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in the iconic 1984 film “Purple Rain,” helping bring The Time’s electrifying stage presence to the big screen alongside Prince.

Johnson’s commitment to preserving musical history led him to establish the Minneapolis Sound Museum alongside his wife and daughter.

The institution serves as a permanent tribute to the cultural movement that put Minneapolis on the global music map, with fans able to learn more and contribute through the museum’s website.

The drummer’s legacy encompasses not only his technical prowess but his role as an architect of a sound that influenced countless artists across multiple genres.

His work with Prince and The Time helped establish Minneapolis as a legitimate music capital, rivaling traditional centers like Nashville, Los Angeles and New York.