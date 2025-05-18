The Weeknd Explains How Tom Cruise Changed His Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd praised Tom Cruise for boosting his first No. 1 hit and plugged *Mission: Impossible* while teasing his new film “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

The Weeknd gave a shoutout to Tom Cruise and plugged a blockbuster sequel all in one breath during his Thursday (May 9) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Grammy winner recalled how Cruise’s 2015 Lip Sync Battle performance of “Can’t Feel My Face” helped catapult the song to the top of the charts.

“I definitely saw that. It actually helped the song,” he said. “It helped it peak to the record-breaking top, thanks to him obviously. The biggest movie star in the world. I’m a huge Tom Cruise guy, though.”

Cruise had called The Weeknd “enormously talented” at the time, and the track, off the album Beauty Behind the Madness, became his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1.

The singer didn’t miss a beat when it came to returning the favor. Mid-interview, he picked up a cue card and gave Cruise’s upcoming film a quick plug.

“Check this movie out, only in cinemas,” he said with a grin, referring to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Later in the segment, The Weeknd discussed his upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which doubles as a visual companion to his sixth studio album of the same name.

“I made the film first. I always had the idea for the album but the film came first. I had to sing in the film but my album wasn’t done yet; I had to finish songs the day before (shooting) scenes,” he explained.

The film, starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, is set to hit theaters Friday (May 10).