Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI, Under Investigation After Florida Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash near his Florida home adding new legal trouble as the golf legend works toward another comeback.

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a two vehicle crash near his Jupiter Island Florida home as the golf legend continues working toward another competitive return.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Friday near 281 Beach Road in Martin County. Deputies confirmed two vehicles were involved and one overturned during the collision. The area is located near a residence Woods has owned since 2007.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a Friday evening press conference that Woods did not appear to suffer serious injuries. Officials said Woods complied with a breathalyzer test but refused to submit to a urine test, according to WPTV. The investigation remains active as authorities continue gathering details.

Officials said one individual involved in the crash was listed in stable condition while another declined medical treatment. No major injuries have been reported.

The incident adds to a history of high profile driving incidents involving Woods that have intersected with key moments in his career.

In 2021, Woods survived a major rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates California that left him with severe leg injuries and required multiple surgeries. Emergency responders used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove him from the vehicle after he lost control and struck a tree. Authorities later said he was fortunate to survive.

In 2017, Woods was arrested after officers found him asleep in his vehicle with prescription medications in his system. He later said the situation resulted from an unexpected reaction to medications connected to chronic back pain. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Another incident in 2009 brought intense public scrutiny when Woods crashed his SUV near his Florida home during a period of personal controversy. His then wife Elin Nordegren helped remove him from the vehicle after he struck a fire hydrant and tree. The fallout impacted both his endorsements and competitive schedule.

The latest incident comes as Woods attempts yet another return to high level golf. The 50-year old has been recovering after his seventh back surgery in October 2025 while also dealing with recent injury concerns including an Achilles issue.

Despite physical setbacks, Woods recently competed in the TGL finals representing Jupiter Links GC according to TMZ. His long term playing future remains uncertain as questions about his health persist.

Off the course, Woods continues to draw attention for his personal life including his reported relationship with Vanessa Trump.