Tim Westwood Denies All 15 Sexual Assault Charges In Court

Tim Westwood pleaded not guilty to 15 charges, including rape and sexual assault, spanning 33 years at Southwark Crown Court today.

Tim Westwood stood in a London courtroom today (December 8) and denied every single charge against him.

The 68-year-old Hip-Hop legend entered not guilty pleas to all 15 counts at Southwark Crown Court. He’s accused of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault involving seven women over 33 years.

Westwood wore a burgundy shirt and black jeans. He kept his hands clasped as he faced the most serious charges of his career. The judge set his trial date for January 25, 2027.

The charges span from 1983 to 2016.

Three alleged incidents happened at BBC Studios in 1996 when Westwood hosted Radio 1’s groundbreaking rap show. Prosecutors say he committed four indecent assaults in London during the 1980s.

They claim he raped a woman at a hotel in 1996. Two more rape charges involve incidents in the 2010s. Westwood also faces sexual assault charges from a Gloucestershire nightclub in 2010 and North London in 2016.

The former DJ revolutionized UK Hip-Hop when he launched BBC Radio 1’s first rap show in 1994. He interviewed everyone from Eminem to Jay-Z during his 20-year run at the BBC.

He left Radio 1 in 2013 and moved to Capital Xtra. That gig ended in April 2022 after misconduct allegations surfaced.

Westwood previously said he “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behavior.”

His legal team maintained that position during today’s hearing. The judge granted him conditional bail. He can’t contact any witnesses before his pre-trial review in December 2026.