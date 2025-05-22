Tom Cruise Ready To Make Movie With Michael B. Jordan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tom Cruise praised Michael B. Jordan’s#### film Sinners and revealed he’s wanted to work with the actor since they first met.

Tom Cruise bought a ticket to see Michael B. Jordan’s supernatural thriller Sinners at the movies and now he’s ready to share the screen with him too.

While walking the red carpet at the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premiere in New York on Sunday (May 18), Cruise told Extra he’s been eyeing a collaboration with Jordan for years.

“(I’m a) huge fan of his, huge fan of what he and (director Ryan) Coogler do together. Great film, great film. I recommend everyone go and see that picture many, many times. You know, you want to see it on the big screen,” Cruise said. “He’s enormously talented, very charismatic, great actor. I look forward to… I’d love to make a movie with him.”

When the interviewer pointed out he was manifesting the idea, Cruise didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve already put it out there,” he said. “Years ago, when I first met him, I was like, ‘This guy, I’d like to make movies with him.'”

The mutual admiration between the two actors has been fully displayed in recent weeks. Cruise publicly endorsed Sinners last month, posting a photo of himself inside a movie theater holding a ticket to the film.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” he wrote.

Jordan returned the love by attending the London premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning last week. He later posted a video of himself with Cruise on Instagram, writing, “I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one… in IMAX!!!! Much love \@tomcruise.”

Jordan’s Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, has been a runaway success at the box office, pulling in nearly $320 million globally on a $90 million budget.

It currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

Cruise, a longtime advocate for theatrical releases, has consistently used his platform to support films he believes deserve the big-screen treatment.