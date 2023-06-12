Toosii Claps Back At Troll Questioning If He’s Gay

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Stop playing with me while my son’s in my hand.”

It has been a celebratory time for Nau’Jour “Toosii” Grainger. The Capitol recording artist dropped his Naujour album on June 2, but one Twitter user tried to ruin the singer’s good time.

“Dada was a cowboy yesterday ❤️,” tweeted Toosie on Sunday. He also shared photos of himself wearing a cowboy outfit as he held his young son in his arms.

Apparently, those pictures triggered at least one person on the social media app. A Twitter user with the handle @fivestarbadgirl responded, “Y’all sure he not 🌈🍎🍉🍑🍓🥝????”

The use of the rainbow and multiple fruit emojis suggested the troll questioned the performer’s sexuality. Toosii then clapped back at the @fivestarbadgirl account in a 14-second video.

“Everything a n#### do in this generation be fruity to y’all. Y’all see a n#### in person and be ready to suck a n####’s dick though,” said Toosii. “Stop playing with me while my son’s in my hand, b####.”

Toosii later returned to Twitter to add, “Listen I love everyone, but I disagree with negative people that’s all. Sending love to everyone and I see the comments lol. I appreciate the love. ❤️ Y’all are crazy.”

This is not the first time Toosi has been publicly accused of possibly being gay or bisexual. Last year, he had to dispel rumors that he dated male celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae.

Meanwhile, Toosii’s new Naujour studio LP is expected to open in the Top 25 on the Billboard 200 chart. The Naujour track “Favorite Song” already peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 weekly rankings.

Dada was a cowboy yesterday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PqeyDi3hz6 — Toosii (@toosii2x) June 11, 2023