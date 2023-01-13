Tory Lanez Has “Forgiven” Megan Thee Stallion, His Father Says, But Claims “The Machine” Used Her Against His Son   

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, apparently forgave her “a long time ago,” according to his father.

Tory Lanez’s father says while he and his son “forgave” Megan Thee Stallion a “long time ago,” they refuse to back down “from the machine,” that “used” her against the rapper.

Sonstar Peterson, father of Daystar, or Tory Lanez, took to Instagram Live on Thursday night. He said although “it might come as a shock to many,” Tory Lanez, who maintained his innocence throughout his trial for shooting the Houston rapper, harbors no ill-will toward her.

He stated, “Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Thee Stallion.” Sonstar added, “the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart.”

However, Tory Lanez’s father then claimed the mysterious “machine” used Megan Thee Stallion against his son.

“Yes we have forgiven her,“ he continued before adding, “But what we will not back down from is the machine that has been in the background trying to press a narrative in order to use this girl for what they have used her for.”

In December, jurors found Tory Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Check out the clip below and watch Sonstar Peterson’s full IG Live stream at the end of the page.

Tory Lanez’s Father Speaks

While Tory Lanez was being taken into custody following his guilty verdict last month (Dec. 23), his father was holding court for the press outside.

“You wanna know exactly how I’m feeling?” he shouted to the reporters gathered outside the L.A. court. “I just stood here, in this Los Angeles County, and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice this world has ever seen.”

He then proceeded to call out “Alex Sipiro, Desiree Perez, and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z.”

Sonstar continued, “You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bargained, and tortured the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it.”

Earlier this week, Judge David Herriford moved the rapper’s sentencing to Feb. 28 after he hired new lawyers. Tory Lanez is seeking a new trial. He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.