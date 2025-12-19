Tory Lanez Reveals Legal Bombshell In First Jail Interview, Waiting On Face To Face With Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez spoke from prison about a new legal appeal tied to missing bullet fragment evidence that could affect his conviction.

Tory Lanez opened up for the first time from behind bars about a potential legal breakthrough and a renewed push to overturn his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

The rapper says he has newly surfaced evidence that his team says was never handed over during the trial.

Speaking from California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo during an interview with NBC News, the Canadian rapper said, “I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming.”

Lanez’s attorneys are preparing to file a fresh appeal with the California Supreme Court, arguing that key forensic evidence, specifically bullet fragments allegedly removed from Megan’s foot, was never turned over to the defense.

The claim centers on a Brady violation, a legal standard requiring prosecutors to disclose all potentially exculpatory evidence to the defense.

Attorney Crystal Morgan said the missing fragments were documented in a pathology report from Cedars Sinai Medical Center. According to her, the report states the fragments were placed in evidence bags and handed to hospital security.

“It’s missing from our date-stamped official copy of evidence from the criminal trial, which is significant because this particular piece of paper says that they remove fragments and place them in bags and gave them to a security guard that works at Cedars Sinai,” Morgan said.

The report surfaced during a separate defamation lawsuit filed by Megan against blogger Milagro Gramz.

Gramz’s attorney uncovered the July 14, 2020, document, which refers to a hospital security employee retrieving an evidence bag containing a “foreign body.”

Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his December 2022 conviction on charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm, insists the trial unfairly portrayed him.

“When I talk about my case, I don’t want it to be taken as me coming at her, because it’s not that,” he said. “I’m just asking for somebody in the system to look at my case and look at the evidence and ask if this was fair.”

Last month, the California Second District Court of Appeals rejected Lanez’s initial appeal, stating there was “no ineffective assistance of counsel or prejudicial trial court error.”

His legal team is now hoping the state’s highest court will consider the newly discovered evidence. Lanez is also seeking clemency or a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meanwhile, Megan has continued to speak publicly about the emotional toll the case has taken, and previously secured a restraining order against Lanez, alleging he was using third parties to harass her from prison.