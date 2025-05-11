New Astroworld Doc To Challenge Misinformation About Travis Scott Tragedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival tragedy is the focus of Netflix’s new documentary “Trainwreck,” which investigates the deadly crowd surge.

Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival disaster and its devastating aftermath are at the center of a new Netflix documentary, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, set to premiere June 10, 2025.

The documentary is part of the streamer’s new Trainwreck anthology series.

Directed by Yemi Bamiro and co-directed by Hannah Poulter, the film revisits the deadly night at Houston’s NRG Park when a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headlining set left 10 people dead, hundreds injured and raised urgent questions about safety at large-scale live events.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage, 911 audio, interviews with survivors, first responders, and crowd safety experts.

“Our desire to tell this story stemmed from a very simple question — how can 10 people die at a music festival and no one knows how or why such a catastrophic tragedy happened?” Bamiro told Netflix. “The objective for our film from the very start was to challenge all the misinformation that had become synonymous with Astroworld 2021.”

The Astroworld tragedy unfolded on November 5, 2021, during the third edition of Travis Scott’s festival, which drew around 50,000 attendees. The crowd surge began at 9:02 p.m. when Travis Scott took the stage. By 9:07 p.m., emergency calls started pouring in.

At 9:39 p.m., police were alerted to multiple people receiving CPR. A mass casualty event was declared at 9:47 p.m., but the show didn’t end until 10:12 p.m.

All ten victims died from compressive asphyxiation, including a 9-year-old boy. More than 300 people were treated at the scene, and 25 were hospitalized.

The crowd density at its peak was just 1.85 square feet per person, a dangerously tight space.

The documentary also examines the roles of event organizers like Live Nation and the limitations of the festival’s emergency protocols.

Only two individuals—the executive producer and the festival director—had the authority to stop the show.

Although all wrongful death lawsuits have since been settled out of court, a 2023 grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against any individuals involved.

Produced by Passion Pictures, with Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson serving as executive producers, the film also highlights the bravery of attendees and emergency workers who tried to help others amid the chaos.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy will be the first in eight weekly documentaries exploring real-life disasters.