Travis Scott Commits “Food Crime” By Eating KFC With A Fork, Fast Food Chain Weighs In

Travis Scott sparked an internet debate after eating KFC with a fork alongside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week.

Travis Scott is going viral and it’s for all the wrong reasons. The Grammy-nominated rapper got absolutely roasted after posting pics of himself eating KFC with a fork and knife in Paris.

Travis Scott was dining with legendary designer Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week when he committed what fans are calling a “food crime.”

The “Sicko Mode” artist shared an Instagram carousel showing the two fashion icons dissecting fried chicken with proper silverware. Paris is known for its world-class culinary scene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT\_HdQED6C3/?hl=en&img\_index=1

The city boasts over 120 Michelin-starred restaurants, with some charging over $400 per person for fine dining experiences. French gastronomy represents centuries of refined cooking techniques and elegant presentation.

KFC definitely ain’t making that list anytime soon and here’s Scott sitting in the fashion capital of the world, surrounded by haute couture and luxury brands, eating fast food with utensils like he’s at a five-star restaurant.

KFC’s official Instagram account jumped into the conversation at the perfect time.

“Ignoring the fork because you’re Travis Scott,” the brand commented on his post. The chicken giant basically gave him a celebrity pass for breaking every unwritten rule about eating fried chicken.

The comments section fried the rapper faster than Colonel Sanders, while others defended Scott’s choice. Maybe he was protecting his designer outfit from grease stains.

“Yea Travis Scott has officially crossed over. This 🥷🏿is eating chicken with a dam fork . No more talk,” one user said. Another wrote: “Travis Scott be pissing me off man cause why is he eating a chicken strip with a fork.”

When you’re wearing custom pieces worth thousands of dollars, getting chicken grease on your clothes could cost more than most people’s rent. Travis Scott wasn’t just randomly in Paris eating chicken.

He made his debut at the Hermès Men’s Fall-Winter 2026 show on January 24. The rapper sat front row at one of fashion’s most exclusive events, wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak worth serious money.

The Hermès show marked a major moment for Scott in the fashion world. He joined other celebrities like Usher and Chris Brown, who attended various Paris Fashion Week events.

Travis Scott’s trip to Paris included multiple fashion shows and after-parties. He documented his entire experience on social media, but the KFC moment overshadowed everything else.