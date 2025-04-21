Travis Scott Infuriates Wrestling World With WrestleMania 41 Interference

Travis Scott and the WWE are facing intense criticism after the rapper’s title match appearance.
Scott stormed the spotlight at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas Sunday night (April 20) by yanking the referee out of the ring during a critical pinfall between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, triggering a wave of backlash from the wrestling community.
The Hip-Hop artist’s interference handed Cena a controversial advantage in the Undisputed WWE Championship match, but the moment didn’t land the way WWE likely hoped.
Instead, it ignited a flood of criticism online, with longtime viewers slamming the cameo as forced and unnecessary.
“Making Travis Scott the ‘big moment’ is what turned a lot of people off,” one user posted bluntly.
Another added, “I cannot believe Travis Scott will forever be part of this storyline… a terrible idea.”
Rhodes didn’t let the interruption slide. In the middle of the chaos, he delivered his signature Cross Rhodes finisher to Scott, briefly neutralizing the rapper before the match continued.
Scott’s appearance wasn’t a one-off. He previously ambushed Rhodes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and showed up at the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw earlier this year.
But this latest stunt—on the year’s biggest stage—sparked the most intense backlash yet.
Triple H Backs Travis Scott Amid Criticism
At the post-show press conference, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque defended the collaboration and praised Travis Scott’s attitude behind the scenes.
“To me, working with somebody like Travis Scott, who has every reason in the world to walk in with an ego and be the biggest star in music and all that stuff and for him to come in here, and put all that to the side and be a little kid,” Triple H said.
He also hinted that Scott’s involvement with WWE is far from over.
“Could we see him step in the ring? Just gotta tune in,” he teased.
Triple H shared that Scott took the moment seriously and was thrilled to be part of the action.
“The most crushing thing for Travis in the world would be if he went out there and screwed it up. He comes back and he’s like a kid at Christmas, giddy and laughing,” he said. “I don’t think he’ll get upset at this, but he walked to the back, and he said, ‘Dude, I’m serious. This is my full-time job now, I’m telling you,’ and two seconds later, I said, ‘See you at work tomorrow.’ He loves it and to me, that is what this is all about.”