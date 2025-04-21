Travis Scott Infuriates Wrestling World With WrestleMania 41 Interference

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott’s surprise interference at WrestleMania 41 left WWE loyalists raging after he pulled the referee mid-match to help John Cena.

Travis Scott and the WWE are facing intense criticism after the rapper’s title match appearance.

Scott stormed the spotlight at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas Sunday night (April 20) by yanking the referee out of the ring during a critical pinfall between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, triggering a wave of backlash from the wrestling community.

The Hip-Hop artist’s interference handed Cena a controversial advantage in the Undisputed WWE Championship match, but the moment didn’t land the way WWE likely hoped.

Instead, it ignited a flood of criticism online, with longtime viewers slamming the cameo as forced and unnecessary.

“Making Travis Scott the ‘big moment’ is what turned a lot of people off,” one user posted bluntly.

Honestly I think if Travis just had came out with Cena at the beginning it would have been way better



But making Travis Scott the “big moment” is what turned a lot of people off — Pav (@WrestlinGifs) April 21, 2025

Another added, “I cannot believe Travis Scott will forever be part of this storyline… a terrible idea.”

I cannot believe Travis Scott will forever be a part of this storyline with Cena for legit no reason. Really a terrible idea in every way. — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) April 21, 2025

I absolutely hated how they ended the main event. This is a guy that ended the historic title reign of Roman Reigns and the best you had for his title reign ending was a Travis Scott interference ONLY. I mean sure get those mainstream clicks and views but a horrible way to do… — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) April 21, 2025

Anyone else find that very anticlimactic? ‼️🙇🏻‍♂️



Like what??? Why did Travis Scott have a 5 minute entrance in the middle of the match and WHERE IS THE ROCK???? 🤨



Happy for Cena, but WHAT???? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YtVEJl60LS — Kirby (@KirbyHotTakes) April 21, 2025

Rhodes didn’t let the interruption slide. In the middle of the chaos, he delivered his signature Cross Rhodes finisher to Scott, briefly neutralizing the rapper before the match continued.

Scott’s appearance wasn’t a one-off. He previously ambushed Rhodes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and showed up at the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw earlier this year.

But this latest stunt—on the year’s biggest stage—sparked the most intense backlash yet.

Triple H Backs Travis Scott Amid Criticism

At the post-show press conference, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque defended the collaboration and praised Travis Scott’s attitude behind the scenes.

“To me, working with somebody like Travis Scott, who has every reason in the world to walk in with an ego and be the biggest star in music and all that stuff and for him to come in here, and put all that to the side and be a little kid,” Triple H said.

He also hinted that Scott’s involvement with WWE is far from over.

“Could we see him step in the ring? Just gotta tune in,” he teased.

Triple H shared that Scott took the moment seriously and was thrilled to be part of the action.

“The most crushing thing for Travis in the world would be if he went out there and screwed it up. He comes back and he’s like a kid at Christmas, giddy and laughing,” he said. “I don’t think he’ll get upset at this, but he walked to the back, and he said, ‘Dude, I’m serious. This is my full-time job now, I’m telling you,’ and two seconds later, I said, ‘See you at work tomorrow.’ He loves it and to me, that is what this is all about.”