Trump Orders Troops To Portland After Ice Cube Bus Fire

Donald Trump approved troop deployment to Portland while investigators continue probing the fire that damaged Ice Cube’s tour bus following his Moda Center show.

President Trump authorized a federal troop deployment to Portland as investigators continue looking into a fire that scorched Ice Cube‘s tour bus just days after his performance in the city.

In a post on Truth Social Saturday, President Trump wrote, “I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

The move comes as Portland Fire & Rescue continues its investigation into the blaze that broke out on the front passenger tire of Ice Cube’s chartered vehicle on Tuesday (September 22).

The 56-year-old Hip-Hop icon had just wrapped a show at the Moda Center the night before as part of his “Truth to Power” tour. Through a representative, Ice Cube said, “I’m not taking this incident as a personal attack. A coward like that would burn anybody’s property that was out there at the time.”

Trump’s decision to deploy troops echoes his 2020 response to protests in Portland, when federal agents were sent to the city during months of unrest.

That earlier deployment led to repeated clashes between demonstrators and federal officers, drawing national attention and criticism.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson has pushed back against federal involvement. “I have not asked for – and do not need – federal intervention,” he said earlier this month.

On Thursday, Trump hinted at the upcoming action, telling reporters, “We’re going to get out there and we’re going to do a pretty big number on those people in Portland.” He referred to the targets as “professional agitators and anarchists.”

Trump has repeatedly described Portland in bleak terms, once calling it “like living in hell.” He also signed an order this week designating antifa as a domestic terrorist group.

Portland Fire & Rescue has not released any new updates on the tour bus fire as of Saturday.