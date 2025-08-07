Trump Sanctions Narco Rapper Accused Of Using Music To Launder Money For Drug Cartel

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

El Makabelico was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury under Trump for allegedly laundering drug cartel money through his rap career and streaming royalties.

Mexican rapper “Narco rapper” El Makabelico was hit with sanctions by Donald Trump’s administration after U.S. officials accused him of funneling music royalties to a violent drug cartel operating along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that El Makabelico allegedly used his Hip-Hop career to launder money for the Cartel del Noreste, a criminal group that evolved from the now-defunct Zetas Cartel.

The sanctions freeze his assets in the United States and prohibit American companies or individuals from doing business with him.

According to the Treasury, El Makabelico directed “approximately 50 percent of his music royalties” from streaming platforms to the cartel’s financial network.

“El Makabelico has used his music career to support and promote the violent activities of the Cartel del Noreste,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The department also warned that foreign banks or entities that continue to work with El Makabelico or the cartel could face secondary sanctions.

The Cartel del Noreste, which Donald Trump’s administration has designated as a foreign terrorist organization, has increasingly turned to nontraditional revenue streams like concerts and merchandise to clean illicit funds.

El Makabelico music, which includes narco-corridos, often glorifies cartel life and street violence.

He performs masked and has built a massive online audience with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

His video for “El Sobrino” has over 148 million views on YouTube alone before his channel was deleted just hours ago on Wednesday (August 6).