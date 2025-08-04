Donald Trump Hops Into Sydney Sweeney Controversy: “Being Woke Is For Losers!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump praised Sydney Sweeney and her American Eagle campaign on Truth Social after discovering the actress is a registered Republican, calling her denim ad the “HOTTEST” and claiming the jeans are “flying off the shelves.”

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” Trump wrote on Monday (August 4).

Trump used the post to contrast Sweeney’s commercial with other corporate campaigns he deemed “woke,” singling out Jaguar and singer Taylor Swift.

“On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil,” Trump continued. “Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST.”

Trump also took another jab at Swift, writing, “Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Sweeney’s American Eagle ad, part of the brand’s “Back to School” campaign, stirred up mixed reactions online when it launched. The commercial features the Euphoria star in a pair of low-rise jeans with the tagline “good jeans,” a play on words that some critics called “tone-deaf” and “objectifying.” Others defended the campaign, saying it was a lighthearted nod to early 2000s fashion and body positivity.

American Eagle reports a noticeable uptick in denim sales following the ad’s release.