Donald Trump Unloads Racist Sleazebag Charlamagne Tha God

Donald Trump lashed out at Charlamagne Tha God in a late-night social media post after the radio host criticized his presidency on Fox News.

Donald Trump didn’t hold back when Charlamagne Tha God showed up on Lara Trump‘s Fox News show and trashed his presidency—he jumped on Truth Social and went scorched earth.

The ex-president fired off a 2:30 A.M. post on Sunday (August 3), calling Charlamagne a “racist sleazebag,” a “Low IQ individual,” and a “dope.”

Trump went off, writing, “Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?”

And he didn’t stop there. Trump blasted, “This dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala?” Then added, “He has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

So what set Trump off?

Charlamagne showed up on Lara’s show the night before and ripped Trump’s time in office. He said, “the least of us are still being impacted the worst” and “people are hurting.”

But there was more.

Charlamagne also said that Trump’s refusal to drop the Epstein files might push old-school conservatives to take back the GOP. He called it a possible “political coup” against MAGA leadership.

And when asked who he’d vote for, Charlamagne leaned toward Kamala Harris over Trump. That combo of criticism—bashing his record, questioning his base’s loyalty, and suggesting he’d pick Kamala—clearly hit a nerve and was enough to trigger Trump’s late-night post.

Trump watches a ton of TV—according to reports, sometimes as much as eight hours a day—and he probably caught every second of that interview.

And like clockwork, he jumped online to fire shots before the sun came up.