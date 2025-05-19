Trump Becomes Unhinged Over Alleged $11M To Beyoncé For Kamala Harris Endorsement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trump accused Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen of taking illegal payments to support Kamala Harris, calling for a federal probe into the celebrity endorsements.

Donald Trump called for a federal investigation into Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen over their appearances at campaign events for Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing them of accepting millions in illegal payments for political support.

In a series of all-caps social media posts, Trump questioned, “HOW MUCH DID HARRIS PAY BEYONCÉ AND SPRINGSTEEN?” and claimed the involvement of celebrities was a “corrupt & unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system” and “artificially build up her sparse crowds.”

“According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG!” President Trump fumed. “Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full throated ENDORSEMENT. THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL!”

Trump also took aim at Springsteen directly, calling him a “dried out prune of a rocker” and telling him to “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT” after the singer labeled Trump “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” during a recent concert.

“Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” President Trump said.

The former president didn’t stop there. He lumped in Oprah Winfrey and Bono, demanding to know if they were compensated for their support of Harris.

“Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for endorsements,” President Trump wrote, accusing Harris of doing so “under the guise of paying for entertainment.”

Despite the accusations, Trump offered no proof to back up his claims.

The criticism comes as Trump himself faces scrutiny over a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet, valued at roughly $400 million, offered by Qatar’s royal family for use as Air Force One during his presidency.

The aircraft is expected to be transferred to his presidential library after his term.

Trump defended the arrangement, calling it a “wonderful gesture” and saying it would be “stupid” not to accept it. He insisted the plane was “a gift to the United States government, comparing it to France’s gift of the Statue of Liberty.

Qatari officials, however, pushed back, saying the aircraft was not a gift but part of a temporary agreement still under negotiation.

Critics have pointed out the irony of Trump’s accusations, given his acceptance of high-value perks in office.