Donald Trump Vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Epstein Files Feud Explodes

The Georgia congresswoman said her fallout with Trump stemmed from her demand to release Epstein files, which she believes the public has a right to see.

Marjorie Taylor Greene ignited a political firestorm with Donald Trump after demanding full disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein’s federal records, a move that fractured their once-solid alliance and exposed deeper rifts within the Republican Party.

The Georgia congresswoman appeared Sunday (November 16) on CNN’s “State of the Union” and pointed directly to the Epstein case as the reason behind her deteriorating relationship with the former president. “I believe the country deserves transparency in these files, and I don’t believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong,” Greene told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Greene’s call for openness around the late financier’s classified documents has not only distanced her from Trump but also placed her at the center of a growing conservative split. “I have no idea what’s in the files. I can’t even guess,” she added. “But that is the question everyone is asking is why fight this so hard?”

Trump didn’t hold back. On Friday, he labeled Greene a “ranting lunatic” and publicly withdrew his support. By Saturday, he escalated further, calling her a “traitor” on Truth Social.

Greene, who once stood among Trump’s most loyal defenders, said the fallout has put her in real danger. “Those are the types of words that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger,” she said.

She revealed that multiple private security firms reached out after what she described as “a hot bed of threats.” She blamed the surge in threats on Trump’s rhetoric, referring to him as “the most powerful man in the world.”

The backlash didn’t stop with Trump. Far-right commentator Laura Loomer lashed out at Greene on social media, writing, “You’re a millionaire, b####. Go hire security if you’re so afraid of President Trump. You look pathetic accusing Trump of inciting violence against you. He never did such a thing. You are a compulsive liar and a fraud. Enjoy your new radical left friends. Full time victim.”

The House is set to vote Tuesday on legislation that would require the release of Epstein’s federal files. Some of the recently unsealed documents have already caused political discomfort, with references that appear to link Trump to Epstein’s network.

Pressed on her past silence during Trump’s attacks on others, Greene offered a rare admission. “I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” she said. “It’s very bad for our country.”

Greene’s break from Trump marks a sharp turn in her political path. Once a fierce defender of the former president, she now stands apart, driven by her insistence on transparency in a case that continues to haunt American politics.

The House vote on the Epstein files is scheduled for Tuesday.