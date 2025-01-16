Tsu Surf Vows To Return Stronger With New Music & More In Emotional Update 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tsu Surf launched a new website to keep fans updated during his incarceration and marked his birthday with a heartfelt letter of gratitude.

Tsu Surf shared an update with his fans from behind bars, posting a heartfelt letter on his birthday.

The battle rap icon was hit with a five-year prison sentence in November 2023 after pleading guilty to federal racketeering and firearms charges. The sentence was significantly less than the potential 30-year maximum he faced.

Despite his incarceration, Surf has received strong support from his loyal fans, and the Newark, New Jersey rapper has launched a website to keep them updated until his release.

The first post is a touching letter expressing gratitude to the supporters who have reached out to Tsu Surf from all corners of the globe.

“This journey Hasn’t been Easy at all, I’ll admit,” Surf writes. “But it was NECESSARY. Im focused, sharpening my Tools, identifying my weaknesses/flaws, recalibrating my mental, and preparing for my return. Everyday im thinking about ways to grow, be better, be smarter, To be a bigger and better artist, to be a more focused and disciplined man.”

Surf continued, admitting he had been selling himself and his supporters short, but after spending time reflecting, he is more motivated than ever to take things to the next level.

“When i get back im promising you a better Tsu surf,” he vowed. “A more Focused artist, Better music, More visuals, More drops, just MORE period. I’ve been shorting You guys, i’ve been shorting my loved ones, and most importantly, I’VE BEEN SHORTING MYSELF. The hunger I feel right now is more than EVER. “

He concluded, “Im counting down the days until Im back with you guys. Lol yeah im short enough to start counting the days down. FREE ME. With Love, Tsu.”

Tsu Surf’s release date remains unknown, but his close friends in the battle rap world hint at a date in 2025.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Surf shared a photo from behind bars with Pooh Shiesty. The Memphis rapper is also currently serving a five-year prison sentence.