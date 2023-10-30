U.K. Grime Legends Wiley, Dizzee Rascal Epic Onstage Reunion Ends Decades-Long Beef 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiley and Dizzee Rascal finally squashed their 20-year-long beef with a monumental reunion onstage in Dubai last weekend.

U.K. Grime pioneers Wiley and Dizzee Rascal ended their bitter 20-year feud in epic fashion this weekend.

On Saturday night, Dizzee Rascal had fans in a frenzy at his Dubai concert, surprising the crowd with a guest appearance from his longtime nemesis, Wiley.

The former friends and collaborators have engaged in a bitter feud that has been called the U.K. version of the Jay-Z/Nas beef. However, while Hov and Nas eventually settled their differences, the East London grime godfathers never mended their bridges.

Dizzee was originally part of Wiley’s Roll Deep crew, and both were pivotal figures in London’s burgeoning grime scene. However, the pair fell out in the Summer of 2003, with Dizzee refusing to speak to Wiley after a violent altercation with a rival crew, which resulted in him getting stabbed. According to Wiley, Dizzee Rascal blamed him for the brawl and never spoke to him again.

However, on Saturday night (October 28), Wiley and Dizzee Rascal finally put their issues behind them. The duo appeared onstage together at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, causing U.K. Grime fans to lose their minds. The “Dance Wiv Me” hitmaker shared a video of the moment his former foe joined him onstage. He posted the clip on X, captioned with the shaking hands emoji. Watch the epic moment below.

Wiley And Dizzee Rascal Reunite In Dubai

DJ Target, who literally wrote the book on the birth of the U.K. Grime scene and introduced the duo, shared his joy at their reunion.

“You lot don’t understand,” he wrote on X. “These two MET in my bedroom. It’s been literally 20 years since they spoke and now this. YES!!”

You lot don’t understand. These two MET in my bedroom. It’s been literally 20 years since they spoke and now this. YES!! 😭@WileyUpdates @DizzeeRascal — Grime Kids OUT NOW (@DJTarget) October 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Wiley reflected on reuniting with Dizzee Rascal. “Time is the only healer I know,” he shared. “I say this cos I used to think money was a healer but it’s not.”