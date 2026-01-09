UMG Defeats Salt-N-Pepa In Second High-Profile Victory After Drake Win

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

UMG defeated Salt-N-Pepa’s lawsuit, marking their second major court win against high-profile rap artists.

UMG scored another decisive legal victory Thursday when a federal judge dismissed Salt-N-Pepa‘s lawsuit against the music giant, marking the label’s second major court win against prominent rap artists in recent months.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ruled that Hip-Hop pioneers Cheryl James and Sandra Denton failed to establish ownership of the copyrights they were trying to reclaim under federal law. The judge said Salt-N-Pepa never owned the master recordings from their 1986 agreements and therefore could not terminate rights they never possessed.

The dismissal represents UMG’s latest courtroom triumph after the label successfully defended against Drake‘s defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s explosive diss track “Not Like Us” in October 2025.

Salt-N-Pepa sued UMG in May 2025, alleging the label retaliated against their copyright termination efforts by removing classics such as “Push It” and “Shoop” from streaming platforms. The duo argued they followed federal law allowing artists to reclaim music rights after 35 years, but UMG rejected their notices and removed their catalog from Spotify and Apple Music.

Judge Cote’s ruling emphasized that copyright termination rights only apply to authors who executed original grants.

Since Salt-N-Pepa’s complaint failed to show they ever transferred copyrights to anyone else, the court concluded they had no legal standing to terminate non-existent transfers.

UMG celebrated the decision with a pointed statement calling the lawsuit “baseless” and noting they had attempted to resolve the matter privately before litigation began. The label stated that it made multiple efforts to improve Salt-N-Pepa’s compensation and to ensure fan access to their music, without any legal obligation to do so.

Salt-N-Pepa’s lawsuit had sought declaratory relief, damages, and a permanent injunction to stop UMG from interfering with their rights.

Their complaint noted that “Push It” alone has generated over 210 million Spotify streams and continues earning millions in royalties and sync deals.

The dismissal leaves Salt-N-Pepa without recourse to reclaim their most valuable recordings, while UMG maintains control over a catalog that has generated substantial revenue for decades. The label expressed willingness to continue working with the duo despite the legal defeat.

UMG’s spokesperson said the company remains “open and willing to find a resolution” and wants to focus on amplifying Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy for future generations.

The music conglomerate’s legal department has proven particularly effective at dismantling artist challenges to their business practices.

In Drake’s case, the court rejected claims that UMG artificially inflated “Not Like Us” through bots and pay-to-play schemes, finding his evidence consisted of unreliable social media commentary.

The label represents both Drake and Kendrick Lamar through different divisions, yet successfully argued Drake’s defamation claims were merely an attempt to save face after losing his rap battle.

The ruling establishes UMG’s position that artists’ challenges to their catalog ownership face significant legal hurdles, particularly when original recording agreements lack clear copyright transfers.

Both Salt-N-Pepa and Drake found that federal courts require substantial evidence to support claims against major-label practices. UMG’s legal team will likely use these victories as precedent when defending against future artist lawsuits challenging their control over valuable master recordings and promotional strategies.