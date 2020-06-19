AllHipHop
Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

AllHipHop Staff

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

(AllHipHop News) The upcoming series "Cracka" is likely to cause a storm of controversy for the premise: "What if the roles were reversed in slavery?"

The movie offers a present-day so-called white supremacist that is magically thrust back in time to an alternate past where Africans enslave whites and rule the land known as America. 

A synopsis explains, "In a world where white privilege, systematic oppression, and minority protest in order to break the chains of bondage runs regular, white supremacist Michael Stone is doing everything he can to maintain his privilege by exercising every opportunity to ensure the American he knows and loves continues to remain pure and more importantly, remain white!"

The movie is the brainchild of director Dale Resteghini, a white man born in Boston, Massachusetts that made his mark with rap videos. Resteghini worked with a colorful ensemble of artists includes Pitbull, Akon, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Guns N Roses, Flo Rida, RZA, TYGA, Soulja Boy, Ty Dolla, Nicki Minaj, Diddy. Now, he is taking his talents in a new, controversial manner. 

In the trailer of the movie, which is slated for a fall 2020 release, the protagonist - tatted with racist Nazi symbols - begins to harass an African American motorist.  It is at that point that the violence starts. After the lead character rains down blows on the motorist, the pseudo-Nazi returns to his home. He then finds himself starting at the barrel of a shotgun and enslaved.

"Cracka" then relives all of the horrors of slavery such as rape, beatings, and even name changes. The series stars a bevy of talents including Lorenzo Antonucci, Hakeen Kae-Kazim, rapper Saigon, Kathryn Kates, and James Darnell.

The cast isn't simply Black people perpetrating the same sick injustices as their counterparts. 

"Cracka doesn’t just tackle racism; it confronts it in a way you can’t possibly imagine. This unique series forces us - as a people, society, and overall a collective human unit - to look past color, look past our fears and pain, and see ourselves as people through the much-needed lens of love."

The series does not have a date but is expected to hit in the fall of 2020, just in time for the American presidential election. 

The trailer is below and comment.

Comments (26)
No. 1-13
BronxBeauty
BronxBeauty

You're Absolutely Disrespectful And your Ignorance is Disgusting . Plain Racist Behavior so sad.

intelligentwhite
intelligentwhite

Look at all of these delusional retards. We wuz Kangs n Israelites n shieeet

Kajuuvra
Kajuuvra

Already made into a movie. Was called Planet of the Apes!

Trumpjr2024
Trumpjr2024

I want to buy 3 white young ladies for breeding 3 white young men as workers and 13 white babies all GIRLS my total should be about $4800 See you soon and Thank you for your Buisness America🇺🇲

Kna-Lo
Kna-Lo

You mfs have too many ads I can't stop shit long enough to read the article

Lord Shaheed
Lord Shaheed

Yeah, let the games begin! Let Black folks rule the world for another 700 years.....it happened before until the Caucasian broke free in 1492. Let this joint come out!

Flippingme1
Flippingme1

well this is what I say I don't think that I'll people have the stomach to actually do or pretend to do what they have done to us so make a change yeah fuel some s*** yeah but I don't think we have the stomach to even show what was done to us as of relevant making a movie on it anyway

Wispers
Wispers

Let play Gods Justice which is Merciful Compassionate Loving and Forgiving..Its gonna put s smile on Gods face..

MsScorpio1948
MsScorpio1948

I remember the other movie as well but this one here looks like it’s going to make a better impact on what’s going on now in our country and I pray that it truly makes a difference....

mhhc
mhhc

So I guess nobody remembers the 1995 film White Man's Burden with John Travolta and Harry Belafonte which sets the film in a similar universe. Wealthy and privileged African American communities against poor crime riddled Caucasian communities. It's been done before.

Sunshine2020
Sunshine2020

Yes, yes, and hell yes!!!

MistaG
MistaG

I’m ready to see this , hopefully it’s done right and make an impact 💯

thorsley
thorsley

It's about time someone did this lol

