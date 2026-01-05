Watch: IShowSpeed Challenges Cheetah To Sprint Race In South Africa

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

IShowSpeed just dropped the wildest racing video anyone has ever seen and the internet absolutely cannot handle it right now.

The twenty-year-old YouTube sensation posted footage of himself sprinting against an actual cheetah in what appears to be South Africa on January 3.

This isn’t some computer-generated nonsense or fake stunt. This was a real live cheetah that can hit seventy miles per hour without breaking a sweat. The overhead footage shows IShowSpeed running shirtless alongside the big cat after both were released from their starting positions simultaneously.

Obviously, the cheetah smoked him because that’s what cheetahs do, but the streamer’s reaction at the finish line had everyone dying with laughter across social media.

“I won?!” he shouted while completely out of breath, then followed up with his signature catchphrase, “I am Speed!” like he actually beat nature’s ultimate sprinting machine.

The video exploded on Twitter, with over 441,000 likes and 71 million views within hours of being posted to X.

This latest stunt is part of IShowSpeed‘s ongoing Speed Goes Pro series, in which he challenges various opponents to test his athletic abilities against increasingly wild competition.

In November 2024, he went viral for racing Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a 50-meter sprint with $100,000 on the line. Noah Lyles won that race, but IShowSpeed kept it closer than most expected and proved he has some serious legs.

He’s also raced Liverpool soccer legend Jamie Carragher and defeated fitness influencer Ashton Hall multiple times in previous episodes of his racing series. The streamer has been open about his Olympic dreams and genuinely believes he could compete at that level if he trained properly for track and field.

His Speed Goes Pro series has featured him competing in everything from American football with Tom Brady to professional wrestling with Randy Orton.

But racing a cheetah takes things to a completely different level that nobody saw coming, even from someone known for outrageous content like IShowSpeed.

Cheetahs are built for speed, with lightweight frames, powerful leg muscles, and flexible spines that function like springs during their incredible acceleration bursts.

These animals can reach speeds between sixty and seventy-five miles per hour, making them the fastest land animals on planet Earth by a massive margin.