Wiz Khalifa Loses Romanian Court Appeal Over Nine-Month Jail Sentence, Tours Of Europe In Limbo Over Weed

Wiz Khalifa’s legal team failed to overturn his Romanian drug conviction as the appeals court upheld a nine-month prison sentence.

Wiz Khalifa lost his legal battle against Romanian authorities, who sentenced him to nine months behind bars for drug possession charges.

The Constanta Court of Appeal rejected the Pittsburgh rapper’s request to overturn his December conviction and denied his motion to suspend the sentence on Thursday (February 26).

Wiz Khalifa faced these charges after Romanian police arrested him at the Beach Please! Festival in Costinesti during July 2024.

Prosecutors said the 37-year-old rapper possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and consumed additional amounts while performing on stage.

The conviction stems from Romania’s strict drug laws that criminalize cannabis possession for personal use.

The Eastern European nation imposes prison sentences between three months and two years for such offenses, making it one of Europe’s harshest jurisdictions for marijuana-related crimes.

Romanian authorities initially fined Khalifa $830 in April, but prosecutors appealed that decision, seeking a harsher penalty. The December court ruling upgraded his punishment to the current nine-month jail sentence for “possession of dangerous drugs without right for personal consumption.”

Wiz Khalifa’s American citizenship provides significant protection against serving time in Romanian prisons. The United States typically refuses extradition requests for non-violent drug offenses, especially when foreign penalties exceed American standards for similar crimes.

However, the conviction creates serious travel complications for the rapper’s European touring schedule.

Romania’s membership in the Schengen Area means its criminal record could trigger entry denials across 27 European Union countries that share immigration databases.

The drug conviction could impact future visa applications and require additional documentation for European travel authorization. Immigration attorneys note that drug convictions often result in enhanced screening procedures and potential travel restrictions throughout the EU.

Wiz Khalifa’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment about potential appeals to higher Romanian courts. The rapper continues to perform in the United States while his legal team evaluates options to challenge the conviction through Romania’s Supreme Court system.

Romanian prosecutors have not indicated whether they plan to file formal extradition requests with American authorities.