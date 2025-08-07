Woman Who Can’t Leave Post Malone Alone Arrested, Held Without Bail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A woman was busted again after allegedly blocking Post Malone’s car on his property, marking her fifth arrest for stalking him in Utah this year.

Post Malone had another unwanted run-in with his longtime stalker after Cherish Christine Gomer allegedly launched herself in front of his ride early Monday.

The insanity occurred outside of his Utah home on August 4 and marks her fifth arrest for the same creepy behavior.

According to court docs, the 32-year-old Gomer got cuffed outside the Cottonwood Heights mansion after hiding in the bushes and allegedly blocking the Hip-Hop star’s car.

She’s now facing two third-degree felonies — stalking and violating a permanent criminal stalking injunction.

“She truly believes that she has a calling from some sort of spirit animal. She thinks that she has a relationship with Mr. Post…so that she’s entitled to do this. It’s incredibly alarming and these people can be incredibly dangerous, as we’ve seen throughout history,” said Robby Russo, Police Chief of Cottonwood Heights.

This whole saga’s been dragging on for months. It kicked off back on January 21 when Gomer first got busted for sneaking onto Posty’s property. A gate opened for a worker and she slid right in.

Then on February 1, she popped up again, this time strolling right up the driveway like she lived there. She caught another charge and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stalking.

She wasn’t done. She turned up again on February 10 and then once more on July 27 — both times violating the court order meant to keep her away.

Now she’s locked up again with no bail, and it looks like the court’s finally done playing nice.