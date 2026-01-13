XXL & The Source Founder James Bernard’s Cause Of Death Revealed

New Jersey officials say James Bernard died by suicide, resolving a 17-month disappearance that had remained unexplained until now.

The legendary journalist was reported as missing for 17 months, according to Journal-isms.

Bernard’s death is being treated as a suicide based on findings from the Burlington County Medical Examiner, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. His body was discovered Dec. 29, 2025, by hunters in a wooded area of Pemberton Township, New Jersey, said public information officer Joel Bewley.

The confirmation resolves months of uncertainty following Bernard’s disappearance in early 2024, which many in the Hip-Hop media community did not know about.

Records show Bernard was last seen March 17, 2024, walking away from his residence wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray pants and a bookbag. Missing-persons reports at the time indicated he may have been heading toward nearby wooded areas. Investigators now believe Bernard died near the beginning of that period, suggesting his absence closely aligned with the time of his death.

Bernard was 58 years old.

He was a foundational figure in Hip-Hop journalism, helping shape coverage of the culture during its transition from the margins to a recognized media force. Through his editorial work, Bernard played a central role in how Hip-Hop was chronicled, critiqued and taken seriously. He’d critique the culture and challenge it to be better.

Bernard’s exit from The Source unfolded against rising internal friction involving Ray Benzino and Benzino’s rap group Almighty RSO, whose growing influence inside the magazine became a flashpoint. As The Source expanded, questions about editorial independence and perceived conflicts of interest intensified, particularly around coverage connected to Benzino and his affiliates.

Bernard as increasingly uncomfortable with what he and others viewed as blurred lines between journalism and personal or musical agendas. He eventually stepped away and helped found XXL magazine, a direct competitor for his original home.

Dave Mays, the owner of The Source, released a lengthy statement on Bernard and affixed one of his writings in a post on Facebook.

“Rest In Peace to James Bernard and my deepest condolences to his family. James was one of my three original partners in The Source magazine and the key architect of establishing the magazine as a leader in covering the social and political issues that were inspiring and unifying a “nation of millions” of young hip-hop fans in the late 1980s, during the rise of Hip-Hop’s Golden Age. James brought an authenticity to the magazine’s voice that would become the hallmark of The Source and establish it as a serious platform for discussion on race, racism, social justice, and politics for years to come.

This is James’s first writing for The Source, his landmark “Doin’ The Knowledge” column, published in our March 1990 issue, which featured Malcolm X on the cover. He writes about Public Enemy’s release of “Welcome To The Terrordome,” the first single from their third album, Fear Of A Black Planet, and the controversy it had drawn in the mainstream media. His words are still incredibly relevant today, and they show how badly the world needs the true power of hip-hop to inspire unity and deliver change. I thought I would share this with a few other memories of James, including some of the early Mind Squad / The Source staff photos, and his Oct 1991 New York Times story, which made all of us very proud.

James and I first met in 1989 on the campus of Harvard University. I was beginning my senior year as an undergrad and James was a second-year student at the law school. Although James and I had a very dramatic and public falling out in late 1994, I’m thankful we had the chance to reconnect in recent years and clear the air. Our conversation felt great and brought us both back to those exciting early years we spent together, sharing a passion for hip-hop and a drive to change the world. Rest in peace, James, and thank you for your huge contributions to The Source and to Hip-Hop “

Bernard leaves a legacy that extends to digital media such as AllHipHop. He came from a family of accomplished professionals. His father, Dr. Harold O. Bernard, was a respected physician in Nashville, and Bernard later attended Harvard Law School before dedicating his career to media, culture and activism.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the (988) Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988.