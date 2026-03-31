XXXTentacion Killer Walks Free After Plea Deal & Cooperation

Robert Allen, the driver in XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder, is out of prison after five years and now on 20-year probation.

XXXTentacion murder case just got a major development that’s got everyone talking online right now.

Robert Allen, the driver during the 2018 robbery-turned-homicide, walked out of prison this week after serving five years behind bars.

The whole situation is bringing back memories of one of Hip-Hop’s most brutal losses and raising serious questions about how the justice system handles cooperation deals in violent crimes.

Allen was one of four men originally charged in the June 18, 2018, killing outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

He made a strategic move early on, cutting a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against his co-defendants.

That decision meant he’d face reduced charges, second-degree murder and armed robbery instead of the first-degree charges the others faced.

His cooperation became the backbone of the state’s case against Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams.

Allen’s testimony about how the group tracked the artist after learning he’d withdrawn cash that day proved crucial to securing those convictions.

His detailed accounts of the robbery planning and execution gave prosecutors exactly what they needed to lock down the case.

The trial wrapped up in 2023 with all three defendants getting life sentences without parole.

Allen’s probation conditions include strict supervision requirements that’ll follow him for the next two decades.