Yak Gotti Finally Gets Out Prison With Amazing Plea Deal & Blessing Offered By Judge

Yak Gotti was officially released from jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated battery and securing a deal that wiped out the rest of his charges.

The rapper had been locked up since May 2022 after becoming entangled in the sweeping YSL RICO case.

He was one of 28 individuals indicted in the high-profile 56-count case targeting alleged members of Young Slime Life, a group prosecutors claimed was a criminal street gang operating under the guise of a music label.

Though he was acquitted of racketeering and murder in December 2024, Yak Gotti remained behind bars due to separate charges stemming from a violent jailhouse altercation and contraband accusations.

The incident at the center of the plea occurred in June 2024, when Yak Gotti and several co-defendants reportedly entered another inmate’s cell and attacked him using an electrical cord, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday (April 9), Yak Gotti appeared in Fulton County Court and entered a guilty plea to a single count of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors dropped all other charges, including allegations of riot and assault, in exchange for the plea.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker handed down a 12-year sentence but credited Yak Gotti for time served, allowing him to walk out on probation.

Yak Gotti’s sentence includes probation terms that prohibit him from owning firearms or promoting gang activity. His release comes just ahead of a new album, though no official release date has been announced.

“I wish you good luck on your forthcoming album,” Judge Whitaker said during sentencing.