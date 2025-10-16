Yandy Smith-Harris, Karlie Redd Fight Back Against Domestic Abuse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yandy Smith-Harris appeared on PIX11 with Karlie Redd to promote domestic violence awareness and honor survivors.

Yandy Smith-Harris spotlighted domestic violence awareness and survivor empowerment during a recent PIX11 News segment with fellow Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta castmate Karlie Redd, using their television platform to push for visibility and resources during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Appearing on PIX11’s New York Living on October 16, 2025, the two reality stars spoke openly about their advocacy work and the importance of community support for survivors.

Smith-Harris, the founder of the Big Heart Foundation and Karlie Redd used the opportunity to promote their organization’s Courageous Awards, which honor individuals who have endured and overcome domestic abuse.

The Courageous Awards ceremony, hosted by the Big Heart Foundation, takes place at Atlanta City Hall on October 22, 2025, from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. The event recognizes survivors and provides a platform for stories of resilience during a month dedicated to raising awareness about domestic abuse.

“A lot of times, people just don’t have the resources, and they just don’t know. So we felt like with our platforms, we can really spread the word. And we didn’t just want to spread the word. We also wanted to honor the people that are really out there doing the work, because they are really doing the work every day, all day. And with this award, we hope that we bring awareness to these organizations, and we honor the survivors that have used their platform and their stories to help other people,” Smith-Harris said.

Karlie Redd joined Smith-Harris on the PIX11 broadcast to help amplify the message, stressing the importance of connecting survivors with support systems and resources.

“My husband got arrested for domestic violence and it went viral,” Karlie Redd said. “A lot of people were reaching out to me in my DMs, and one particular situation that resonates with me, which made me think about the Courageous Awards and coming to Yandy about it.

“A young lady reached out to me and she was just so lonely and she was going through it and I said, go get a hotel, get away, you know, and she did. And then I just didn’t hear from her anymore. I mean, we were talking every day. And I said, okay, well, maybe she’s okay. Her family reached out and said her music killed her, and that they saw the DMs, and they were happy that she had someone to talk to. And from then on, I said, you know what? This is something personal for me.” Karlie Redd revealed.

Both women have used their visibility on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta to advocate for social issues beyond the screen.

With over 4 million Instagram followers, Smith-Harris has built an extensive digital following that she frequently mobilizes for causes tied to justice and community upliftment.

Karlie Redd, also a longtime cast member, has similarly leaned into advocacy work, using her platform to support initiatives that affect women and marginalized groups.