Ye Loses Another European Show As FC Basel Cancels Switzerland Concert

Ye’s European tour keeps collapsing as FC Basel becomes the fourth venue to cancel his concert in just two weeks.

Ye just lost another European venue after Swiss football club FC Basel canceled his scheduled June concert on Saturday, April 18.

The club stated they reviewed the request and decided against moving forward, explaining, “we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question.”

This marks the fourth European show to get shelved in just two weeks, and the momentum keeps building against his comeback tour.

The cancellations started in early April, when the UK government blocked him from entering the country, forcing the cancellation of the Wireless Festival in London, where he was supposed to headline all three nights.

Days later, he postponed his concert in Marseille, France, indefinitely after the country’s interior minister called for a ban on him.

Then, Poland’s Chorzów stadium canceled his June 19 show on April 17, citing his past antisemitic comments and pro-Nazi statements.

Now, Switzerland’s joining the list, and the pattern’s clear.

According to Reuters, the 48-year-old apologized in January for his behavior, attributing it to untreated bipolar disorder and renouncing his past expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler.

But that apology hasn’t stopped European venues from distancing themselves, and the pressure keeps mounting across the continent.

Despite the European collapse, Ye’s still got dates locked in globally. He’s confirmed for New Delhi, India, on May 23, Istanbul, Turkey, on May 30, Madrid, Spain, on July 30, and multiple stadium shows across Italy and the Netherlands throughout June and July.

The tour’s still moving forward internationally, even as Europe continues to shut its doors.

His comeback strategy is taking serious hits, but he’s pivoting to markets outside Europe where the political pressure hasn’t reached the same intensity.

The question now is whether more venues worldwide will follow Europe’s lead or if he can salvage the rest of his 2026 tour schedule.