Ye Says Former Employee Was Stank With Body Odor In Court Testimony

Ye’s courtroom appearance revealed his selective memory, recalling an employee’s body odor while forgetting nearly everything else about their working relationship.

Ye answered “Yes” when his lawyer asked if former employee Tony Saxon had bad body odor during court testimony Friday, marking the only definitive response he gave all day.

The rapper spent hours on the witness stand in a $1 million wrongful termination lawsuit, frequently saying “I don’t recall” to nearly every question about his relationship with Saxon and the Malibu mansion renovation project.

Saxon claims Ye hired him as a project manager in 2021 to oversee construction at the $57 million beachfront property. According to ABC7, Saxon alleges he was paid only once despite working 16-hour days, managing contractors, overseeing demolition, and handling construction logistics.

He was fired after seven weeks and now seeks $1 million for unpaid wages, unsafe working conditions, and wrongful termination.

Ye arrived at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse dressed entirely in black.

Throughout his testimony, he appeared disinterested and exhausted, frequently yawning and closing his eyes for extended periods.

At one point, Saxon’s attorney Ron Zambrano turned to a colleague and mouthed, “Is he asleep?” according to Rolling Stone. When asked if he needed a break, Ye declined.

The testimony revealed Ye had vague recollection of hiring Saxon and couldn’t identify who officially brought him on.

When pressed about specific details regarding compensation, project scope, and working conditions, Ye’s answers remained minimal.

His wife, Bianca Censori, testified Thursday, stating she worked on the project before Saxon arrived and only interacted with him briefly.

Saxon’s lawsuit details harsh conditions including makeshift sleeping arrangements on the property.

He claims Ye’s renovation plans constantly shifted, creating chaos on the job site.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.