Ye’s “Spiritual Adviser” Claims He “Doesn’t Really Understand” Why Anti-Semitic Comments Were Unforgivable

The adviser says Ye “hears what he wants to hear, he believes what he wants to believe” when listening to opposing viewpoints.

A spiritual adviser for Kanye West said Ye struggled to comprehend the severity of his antisemitism.

The unnamed adviser spoke to The Messenger about Ye’s perception of his antisemitic remarks. The adviser struggled to convince the controversial rapper he did something reprehensible.

“He has said some unforgivable things, and what’s worse, he doesn’t really understand why they were unforgivable,” the adviser explained. “Sometimes it seems like he’ll get it, that he’ll understand where he went wrong. But Ye is Ye. He hears what he wants to hear, he believes what he wants to believe.”

The adviser noted Ye will listen to opposing viewpoints but seems reluctant to change his mind about anything. Kanye allegedly acts like he doesn’t care about people who cut him out of their lives, but it actually bothers him.

“He doesn’t understand why people who were once his friends aren’t his friends anymore because he shared an opinion,” the adviser said. “I’ve told him that he can’t make himself the victim here; sometimes people say things that are so outside the norm, so vile, so unacceptable that people have to distance themselves.”

Several brands cut ties with Ye due to his antisemitism. He was most notably dropped by Adidas, which terminated its partnership with him in October 2022.