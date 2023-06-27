YNW Melly Trial: Medical Examiner Says Victims Were Shot Multiple Times After They Died

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

Broward County’s chief medical examiner testified in the YNW Melly murder trial on Tuesday (June 27).

Dr. Rebecca MacDougall told a Florida jury YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy suffered multiple gunshot wounds after the two were already dead. MacDougall performed the autopsy on YNW Sakchaser and supervised her associate Adrienne Sauder, who examined YNW Juvy.

“They are already deceased when the other [wounds] are inflicted,” MacDougall said.

MacDougall identified the shot that killed YNW Sakchaser in her testimony. She noted he was dead by the time he arrived at a local hospital.

Sauder also took the stand on Tuesday, per Law & Crime’s Bryson Paul. Her autopsy examination confirmed several of YNW Juvy’s wounds were inflicted after he was dead.

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy in 2018. The rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

The YNW Melly murder trial began in Florida on June 12. He has remained in custody since his 2019 arrest.

YNW Melly’s lawyers filed a motion for a mistrial just a few days after the trial started. His defense team claimed the prosecution “tainted” the jury.

Judge John Murphy denied the motion on June 20, allowing the trial to continue. YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted.