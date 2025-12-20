Young Buck Denies Fat Joe’s Beatdown Story In Scathing Diss Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Young Buck dropped a scathing diss track aimed at Fat Joe after the Bronx rapper claimed his crew beat up the Tennessee artist years ago during their G-Unit feud.

The beef reignited when Joe told the story on his “Joe and Jada” podcast. “I never told nobody this story before,” Joe said during the podcast episode.

He claimed his crew caught Buck after a Chicago festival performance during the height of the G-Unit versus Terror Squad rivalry.

The two-minute response track samples G Herbo’s “Went Legit” and directly challenges Joe’s recent podcast story. Buck wasted no time calling out both Joe and Jadakiss for their podcast antics.

“These rappers need to stop teaming up on these podcasts and making these lil skits,” Buck rapped on the track. Buck flat-out denied that Joe’s version of events ever happened.

“No hands was put on anybody, even though I attempted/I don’t know if this is you Fat Joe, or the Ozempic,” he fired back, taking a shot at Joe’s recent weight loss

The former Terror Squad leader claimed he threw a water bottle at Buck and dared him to step up before his crew allegedly jumped the Nashville rapper

Buck initially responded with humor, posting an AI-generated news report on Instagram.

“Young Buck finally released from Nashville ER — 20 YEARS after a Fat Joe whooping! Witnesses say \@buckshotz rolled out the hospital confused, iced up, and ready to hit the studio after what doctors are calling “the longest hospital stay in rap history.”

He followed up by mocking Joe’s story, saying he expected to “make a full recovery in 4-6 more decades.”

Buck’s diss track marks his most direct response to Joe’s claims.