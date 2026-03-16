Young Buck Goes Off On 50 Cent For His Gay Trolling

Young Buck’s had enough of 50 Cent’s jokes and tells him to test his neighborhood without bodyguards.

Young Buck ain’t backing down from 50 Cent’s Instagram games and he made that crystal clear on video.

The G-Unit vet fired back at 50 Cent, calling him gay and a “punk,” by telling 50 to walk through his own neighborhood without security and see what happens.

Buck’s message was simple: stop playing jokes and face reality.

“When n##### started trolling, I do s### that a n#### wish he could do,” Buck said in his response. “Walk through your hood first. You wanna play all these gay ass jokes and s###. Walk through your neighborhood and let’s see how the folks treat you with no security. I ain’t got nothing to say to you. I’m getting money in my hood. You ain’t even funny no more. We all know you’re a joke.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LK9\_zI\_lncc?feature=share

50 didn’t let that slide. He reposted Buck’s video on his own Instagram and went harder, calling him a “punk ass” and a “broke boy.” Tony Yayo jumped in the comments too, flexing that they’re always in the Southside.

But Buck’s beef with 50 is just one piece of a bigger picture.

50’s been going at multiple artists lately. Maino caught heat after his podcast crew criticized 50’s Netflix doc, and he fired back with a diss track called “Bleed Like Us.”

T.I. and his whole family got dragged into it, too, after claiming 50 sabotaged a potential Verzuz battle between them, and he’s currently feuding with Papoose and Claressa Shields as well.

The tension between these artists keeps building every week with new shots and responses. Buck’s latest move shows he’s not about to let 50 have the last word anymore.