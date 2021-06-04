Young Nudy Helps Pay For AirBnB Rental Ruined By Graduates Partying To His Song “EA”

Young Nudy is contributing funds to help pay for a rental home that was seriously damaged during a wild party as people danced to his hit song “EA” with 21 Savage!

Rapper Young Nudy is donating money to repair the floor of a home which collapsed when revelers danced to his song during a party there.

Video of the shocking moment went viral on Twitter over the Memorial Day weekend, with the clip appearing to show a graduation party inside of a property.

In the video, a huge group of young people dance to Nudy and 21 Savage’s track “EA,” before things go shaky and people start to scream as the floor collapses.

We threw the littest graduation party of 2021 at a AirBnB and the floor caved in. We was listening to EA by Young Nudy and n##### got too lit. Now I have to pay for 15k in damages. Can y’all fwm ?? https://t.co/2kGZRSDlOd pic.twitter.com/9Mz8AUnZ17 — Top ♱ (@topxkazi) May 31, 2021

“We threw the littest graduation party of 2021 at an AirBnB and the floor caved in,” user @topxkazi wrote alongside the video on Twitter. “We was listening to EA by Young Nudy and n**gas got too lit. Now I have to pay for 15k in damages. Can y’all fwm ??”

A GoFundMe page was then launched to raise money to cover the damages, with a spokesperson for the rapper revealing he would be contributing.

And further opening up about his decision to help out in an interview, Nudy was asked whether he ever predicted such a situation when he released “EA,” to which he replied: “Hell nah. You never know what the future gonna look like when you making the music. I knew they was gon’ f### with it but I ain’t think they were about to g####### fall through the floor.”

And questioned as to how people can enjoy his music safely going forward, the rapper – real name Quantavious Thomas – responded: “Make sure your house is g######-structured right. Before you throw a party with a huge amount of people, make sure that s### structured right. We don’t want nobody to hurt themselves. Even though that s### was lit, you feel me?”