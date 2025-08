Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug appeared ready to sign a rising Florida rapper on the spot after her fiery freestyle left him visibly impressed and speechless.

Young Thug didn’t need a contract or a studio to make a decision Wednesday (May 15) when rising Florida rapper Kamikazzz spit a freestyle that left him visibly impressed and seemingly ready to welcome her into the YSL family.

In a video posted by Kamikazzz, the Atlanta rap star listens closely as she delivers a rapid-fire verse directly to him. The moment builds until someone off-camera asks if he’s going to sign her. Without hesitation, Thug nods.

Kamikazzz, clearly overwhelmed, captioned the video with raw emotion: “THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANK GOD FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY IF ONLY YALL KNEW BOYYY EVERYONE COUNTED ME OUT SAID I WAS OVA WIT BUT GOD ALWAYS HAVE THE LAST WORD I LITERALLY MANIFEST THIS SHT #YSL BTCHHHH !!!!”

The co-sign from Thug could be a major break for the Florida newcomer. Though no official paperwork has been announced, the video has already sparked buzz online about her potential future with YSL Records.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin revealed that Young Thug will appear on his upcoming mixtape A Futuristic Summa, dropping Friday (August 1).

The producer teased the collaboration with a teaser on Instagram.

“U know it’s no way possible I’m dropping without my real brudda @thuggerthugger1,” he wrote. “We taking it back to ICFN days.”

The project is expected to include about 20 tracks and features a mix of new voices and Southern rap heavyweights, including Future, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Quavo, T.I., 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame and Young Dro.