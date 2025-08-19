Young Thug Reclaims Cars & Cash After RICO Court Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Young Thug secured a legal win as a Georgia judge ordered the return of his seized luxury cars and cash following a plea deal in his RICO case.

Young Thug walked away with more than just a plea deal in his high-profile racketeering case—he’s also getting back a fleet of luxury vehicles and nearly $150,000 in cash after a Georgia judge ruled in his favor.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker granted the motion to return the rapper’s seized assets, which were taken during what became the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

The property includes three Mercedes-Benz models, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, a 2022 Porsche 911, a Chevrolet Corvette, and a sizable amount of jewelry.

Attorney Brian Steel, representing the rapper—whose legal name is Jeffery Williams—argued that the items were wrongfully taken and not tied to any criminal wrongdoing.

Prosecutors had previously claimed the assets were linked to “criminal activity” associated with the sweeping RICO case against him.

Williams pleaded guilty as part of a negotiated plea agreement, which sentenced him to 40 years, with five years to be served in custody. That portion was ultimately commuted to time served, followed by 15 years of probation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Among the items being returned are $149,426 in cash, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2021 Dodge Durango, a 2015 Can-Am Spyder, and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs—one in white and another in grey.

The judge’s ruling brings a partial resolution to a case that has drawn national attention for its scale and implications within the Hip-Hop community.