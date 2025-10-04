Anuel AA Allegedly Attacked Man At Theme Park Leaving Him Injured & Son Terrorized

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Anuel AA is being sued in Florida over claims he assaulted a man at Volcano Bay, with the alleged victim and his family seeking damages.

Lawsuit Alleges Violent Attack At Florida Water Park

Anuel AA is at the center of a civil lawsuit in Florida after a man claimed the Latin trap artist physically attacked him at Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay, resulting in serious injuries and emotional distress for his family.

The suit, filed by Fernando Dávila, accuses Anuel AA—real name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago—of launching an unprovoked assault in a public area of the park on April 25, 2025. Dávila says the incident left him hospitalized with long-term physical damage, including hearing loss and disfigurement.

Victim’s Family Claims Emotional Trauma

The complaint also includes claims from Dávila’s daughter and her mother, Theresa Castillo, who say they witnessed the alleged beating and suffered “severe emotional trauma” as a result. The family is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for medical expenses, lost income and psychological harm.

According to the lawsuit, Dávila was “violently attacked and beaten by the defendant (Anuel) who was present as a guest, in an unprovoked incident in a public and accessible area of the park.” The court filing lists a range of injuries, including “bodily harm, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, hearing loss, hospitalization, medical expenses and aggravated pre-existing conditions.”

Universal Orlando Also Named In Suit

The legal action doesn’t stop with Anuel. Universal Orlando Resort is also being sued for what the plaintiffs say was a failure to provide adequate security and properly respond to the situation. The lawsuit argues that the park’s alleged negligence made the altercation worse.

The plaintiffs have requested a jury trial and are pursuing damages for both physical and psychological suffering.

Anuel AA’s legal team has not issued a public response to the allegations. Universal Orlando Resort has also remained silent about the lawsuit.

The case is expected to proceed in Florida courts in the coming months.

Anuel AA’s Past Legal Troubles

This isn’t Anuel’s first encounter with the legal system. In 2016, he was arrested on federal weapons charges after police discovered several firearms and more than 150 rounds of ammunition during a raid in Santurce, Puerto Rico. He served 30 months in prison and was released in 2018.