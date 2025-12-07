‘I’m a bit speechless to be honest’: Nail tech threatens to chop off nails after woman refuses to pay. The customer’s response shocks her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

‘You’re going to have to pay.’

An Australian nail tech catches on camera the moment a customer decides she doesn’t want to pay for the service. The exchange rate is confusing viewers across the globe.

TikTok creator Grace (@glazenailstudio_) is the operator of Glaze Nail Studio, which is based in Australia’s Gold Coast.

She recently started filming her sessions and that led to her catching this incident—and her reaction to it—in real time. “You’re going to have to pay, otherwise I’m going to have to chop them off,” Grace says to the woman as the video starts.

Nail Tech Gives Ultimatum to Customer Who Refuses to Pay

In the on-screen text, Grace makes it clear that this isn’t satire. “My client didn’t want to pay for her nails,” the text reads. “I wish this was a skit.”

The video then cuts back to the beginning of the appointment, which started out normally. Grace says this is a customer she’s seen in the past. But things take a turn after Grace finishes up the work and asks the customer how she’d like to pay. The customer asks, “What do you mean?”

Grace explains that the customer paid a 50% booking fee to reserve the appointment. Now that the service is complete, the customer is responsible for paying the other half. In this case, the total amount due is $100. So the customer still owes $50.

Clearly, paying another $50 isn’t in the woman’s plans. “Girl, you’ve come to me a couple of times now,” Grace says. The woman responds, “They’re good, but they’re not, like, perfect. For $100.”

The customer asks if there’s any way they can just call it even at the $50 deposit, and Grace refuses. That’s when she tells the woman that she can pay or get the nails cut off. Instead of backtracking and agreeing to pay, the woman says, “Just take them off. They’re not that good.”

Viewers Struggle with Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

In the comments section, some viewers said they are inclined to take the customer’s side on this one. “Why do lash and nail techs charge so much as though they are on doctor wages?” asked one person.

“The amount of people that seem to be struggling with the fact that British pounds, United States dollars, and Australian dollars are not all worth the same amount is staggering,” said a second person.

A third person said, “Guys, 100 Australian dollars is £48! That’s pretty standard, if not a little cheap.”

An Australian dollar is equivalent to $.66, which means that the full service cost a little under $66.50. The customer already paid 50% as a deposit, so she chose to get her nails chopped off over approximately $33.25. A full set of acrylic nails here in the U.S. will generally run you about $46, but that price can go up if the nail design is particularly detailed.

All Hip Hop contacted Grace via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.