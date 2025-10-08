Bad Bunny Sends Message To Super Bowl Haters As Trump Allies Continue To Lose Their Minds Over Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny addressed the Super Bowl halftime controversy on SNL with a sharp message and a reminder that he’s not here to please everyone.

Bad Bunny Responds to Super Bowl Controversy on National TV

Bad Bunny used his Saturday Night Live appearance in New York City to directly confront critics who have questioned his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. Standing on the iconic Studio 8H stage, the Puerto Rican artist wasted no time addressing the pushback.

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he said during his opening monologue. Then, switching to Spanish for about 30 seconds, he returned to English with a pointed remark: “If you didn’t understand what I just said. You have four months to learn.”

That line wasn’t just for laughs—it was a direct message to those who’ve questioned his place on one of the most-watched stages in American entertainment.

Political Criticism and Immigration Concerns

The criticism surrounding Bad Bunny stems from more than just his music. Some detractors have taken issue with his past comments about U.S. immigration enforcement and his decision to avoid touring in the United States.

In an interview with i-D, he explained his concerns: “But there was the issue of — like, f–king ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Instead of a traditional U.S. tour, he opted for a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico, where he could perform without the looming presence of immigration authorities.

Right-Wing Figures Weigh In

Conservative voices have amplified the controversy. Corey Lewandowski, a former adviser to Donald Trump, appeared on The Benny Show and warned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement could show up at the Super Bowl.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility, and deport you,” Lewandowski said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also chimed in during the same interview, saying, “They suck, and we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. They won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe, and they’re so weak, we’ll fix it.”

Super Bowl Halftime Show Still On

Despite the backlash, Bad Bunny remains locked in to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8. His presence marks a significant moment for Latino representation during one of the most-watched broadcasts in the country.

The NFL’s decision to feature him signals a shift toward embracing a broader, more diverse audience—especially as Latino viewership continues to grow.

A Familiar Face on SNL

This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first time on SNL. He previously hosted and performed in October 2023 and returned in May for the season finale. His latest appearance, however, came with a clear purpose: to respond to the controversy and stand firm in his identity.

With his halftime performance just months away, he made it clear he’s not backing down.