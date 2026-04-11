Woman reveals the top 3 places to meet ‘banana bread baddies.’ Then she shows how to spot her: ‘She’s not the girl in the full Lulu set’

In 2026, many people are discovering “banana bread baddies.” And no, the term doesn’t just refer to comfort color T-shirts and baking trends. TikTokers everywhere are referring to a select group of women—who thrift, vintage shop, have a little whimsy, and yes, bake banana bread on occasion—as “banana bread baddies.” They’re now giving eligible dating partners, friendship connoisseurs, and strangers who want to get a local banana bread dealer tips on how to find them.

A woman has revealed her top three spots to meet “banana bread baddies” in public spaces, including some niche and underrepresented picks. TikToker Crystal (@crystal.uchiha) emphasized that these local spots have banana bread baddies, but they’re there at certain times or days. So, she recommends following her tips for finding them, including showing up at the right time and place. Her video, which has over 28,000 views on TikTok, generated some mild controversy, as not everyone agreed with her selections. But Crystal emphasized that from her experience, the spots she picked were the “top three places” to find them.

What Is a Banana Bread Baddie?

While many people might be confused by the “banana bread” part of banana bread baddie, the term doesn’t necessarily mean that a “baddie” is baking. “Banana bread baddie” typically refers to a somewhat granola, earthy woman who would be the type to make her own banana bread.

A person who curates their own recipes, creates Pinterest boards, and works on self-development may be considered a “banana bread baddie,” but not all women who do those things technically are. There’s an aesthetic and lifestyle associated with the term that many people look for.

Online, many content curators have hunted for this specific type of woman. For instance, Jacob Mathiasmeier, who calls himself a “banana bread devourer,” posted multiple of his own guides to find banana bread baddies. Some social media content creators even credit him with coining the term “banana bread baddie.” Commenters on his videos suggested a variety of spots to find them. “Farmers markets, niche coffee shops, vintage markets. Really good grocery stores. And listen, good gyms. Nice and clean gyms. Local hikes, find the good hikes. Lotta banana bread baddies,” one commenter said.

The term has even become so popular that it’s spawned a brand, which matches the “BBB” aesthetic. That, alongside other community posts about the term, has helped define the somewhat new phrase.

The TOP 3 Places To Meet a Banana Bread Baddie

Crystal is one of many content creators who have described the “elusive” banana bread baddie, mentioning a variety of different ways to find them.

The first spot for a banana bread baddie, according to Crystal, is at a coffee shop at around 11:00 a.m. There, she said, they’re found sipping on a matcha or working on something that they need to submit soon.

The second spot she mentioned is the driving range, where banana bread baddies apparently go during the weekends. “She probably talks to older men a lot [there],” Crystal said. “She probably has like an old soul. We love her.”

Then, she mentioned that banana bread baddies love the gym, where they’ll wear full fits that aren’t trendy sets from stores like Lululemon. Rather, they’re in “regular clothes” like an oversized T-shirt. The presence of booty shorts is unlikely, but if they are wearing them, “They’re like Nike Pros, you know?” Crystal said.

“That’s a banana bread baddie. You’re gonna find them there,” Crystal concluded.

Despite Crystal seeming certain in her video that those are some of the best spots to find women who have banana bread-making personalities, commenters disagreed. They included a few additional spots that Crystal didn’t mention while also refuting a few of the ones the content creator mentioned.

“Banana bread baddies are at work at 11am,” said one commenter, who disagreed with her first spot to find a baddie.

Then, there were those who completely disagreed with her “driving range” suggestion. “The driving range tf lol,” another commenter said.

“Lost me at the driving range the rest is real,” one viewer added. “I’d replace range with the park.”

AllHipHop reached out to Crystal via TikTok direct message and comment for more information. We’ve also sent an Instagram direct message to Mathiasmeier, “the banana bread devourer,” for tips. We’ll let you know if they respond.