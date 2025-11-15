‘Forgot I was in Baton Rouge’: Louisiana man parks at Walmart, returns to find missing parts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Louisiana Man is fed up after returning to his vehicle parked at a Baton Rouge parking lot and finding that it’s missing its hubcaps.

A hubcap is a decorative cover for the center of a car’s tire. It covers the hub, the part that connects a tire to a vehicle. Hub caps don’t just look nice; they help prevent weather damage to tires.

It seems like the driver, TikTok user @mixedlouisianamutt is going to need to get new hubcaps. He parked his car in the Walmart parking lot before a shopping trip, and returned to find his car in a different condition.

Louisiana Walmart Shopper Returns to Find Car Missing Hubcaps

“I parked my car at Walmart and thought I was safe, but I forgot I live in Baton Rouge, so someone took the hubcaps off my car,” the text over @mixedlouisianamutt’s video reads.

Clearly, @mixedlouisianamutt wasn’t prepared for this setback. He shakes his head in defeat as the video cuts out.

Why Do People Steal Hubcaps Anyway?

The history of hubcap theft goes back to the 1970s, when there was an extensive resale market for them. Fortunately, there are precautions that car owners can take to prevent theft, in particular wheel locks.

Memphis has a long history of tire and hubcap theft. Back in 2012, Memphis authorities said they were looking to break up a tire and hubcap theft ring responsible for stealing hundreds of tires and hubcaps in the area.

In 2023, a group stole more than $30,000 in tires and other merchandise from an auto parts store in the northwest part of the city. It was connected to a string of burglaries along the same road.

Viewers React to Man’s Baton Rouge Horror Story

In the comments section, viewers from Baton Rouge weighed in with their own security concerns.

“I got locked in the mall in Monroe because they are in such a hurry to lock it down before dark due to crime,” says one comment.

“They be trippin’ in Baton Rouge,” says another.

Other viewers simply shared their sympathy.

“I’m sorry that happened to you,” one person said.

AllHipHop has reached out to @mixedlouisiana for comment and Walmart via email.