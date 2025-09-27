Cardi B Theorizes Why She’s Always In Headlines

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Cardi B dismissed long-standing rumors that her rise in Hip-Hop was manufactured to replace Nicki Minaj and said she’s done entertaining the years-long tension between the two rap stars.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast Thursday, Cardi B addressed speculation that her career was built to overshadow Minaj’s, a theory that’s followed her since she broke into mainstream rap in 2017.

“People have made this whole story that I came (into) the industry to like take over somebody’s career,” Cardi told host Alex Cooper. “But it’s like, I never thought that. I just wanted to become famous at what I like to do… Sometimes people just don’t get along with each other. This is what I was destined for. I was meant to become this, no matter who signed me, no matter what. I was going to be famous and I was going to be a rapper.”

Cardi Says She Funded Her Own Rise

Without naming Minaj directly, Cardi emphasized that her success wasn’t handed to her by any label or executive. The Bronx native, born Belcalis Almánzar, said she bankrolled her own early projects.

“I invested in myself,” she said. “I always invested in myself. I paid for my own music videos, I paid for everything.”

The Grammy-winning rapper also made it clear she’s no longer interested in continuing the public feud that began in 2017 and escalated during a 2018 New York Fashion Week incident, where she threw a shoe at Minaj during a party.

“I’m done,” she said.

Why Cardi Thinks She’s A Magnet For Criticism

Cardi, who recently released her second album Am I The Drama?, also opened up about why she believes she’s often the target of criticism in the rap world.

“I’m so relatable. And I think they think like it’s like, ‘Why am I not in her position? Why her and not me?’ I might be relatable, I might make it look easy, but it’s really not. I put a lot of thought into it. I have a team,” she said.

Still In The Spotlight

Now 32 and expecting her fourth child, Cardi continues to command attention both musically and publicly. Her full interview aired Thursday on the Call Her Daddy podcast.