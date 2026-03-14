Woman’s chihuahua hates to be petted. Then her grandma with dementia forgets and pets him anyway

Chihuahuas aren’t really known for being the friendliest dog breed. However, they can still be a man’s best friend. In this case, Grandma’s best friend. Viewers are cracking up at this dog’s reaction to being petted.

“My grandma has dementia and forgets my dad’s dog hates to be petted,” says the text overlay on Jackalyn Joans’ (@jackalynn.joans) video. The video shows Rico, Joans’ dad’s chihuahua, sitting next to Joans’ grandma. Grandma is petting Rico’s chest while Rico makes a strange face.

The video has 37.9 million views and 6.1 million likes.

How to Read a Dog’s Facial Expression

Rico lets Grandma pet him, but it’s clear he’s not enjoying it. His nose is scrunched up the whole time, showing his teeth in an awkward smile. His ears are flared up and out, seemingly tense.

According to Reader’s Digest, a scrunched-up nose on a dog means they are angry. Additionally, the dog blog Rover says that ears perked up means the dog is attentive and focused. Given that Rico doesn’t enjoy being petted, being angry and on high alert tracks.

Viewers React

The comments on this video are insanely funny.

“He’s mad but he has a heart,” says one comment.

“‘[Expletive] it you lucky I love you,’“ another comment says, pretending to be Rico.

“He knows her heart is kind and her intentions are pure so he allows it,” explains another.

“He hates it so good,” says another.

“Chihuahuas are considered mean but they truly are the most loving,” advocates another.

Funny enough, a different video posted by Joans shows Rico completely in love with being petted and cuddled by his owner, Joan’s dad. In this video, Rico’s tongue is slightly sticking out, which is how dogs smile, and his ears are relaxed, both signs that he’s enjoying himself.

Chihuahuas and Their Quirks

Among contested dog breeds, chihuahuas are definitely one of them. It seems like either people love them or hate them. According to the American Kennel Club, they are a “sassy yet charming” breed. They are also cited as “alert and intelligent, and respond well to positive training techniques. Chihuahuas can even excel in canine sports like obedience and agility.” Clearly, there are some solid reasons to get a chihuahua.

On the flip side, there is a narrative that chihuahuas can be an aggressive and violent breed. While there is no scientific evidence that chihuahuas are more aggressive than other breeds, they do have the stereotype of being feisty dogs, which isn’t all the way untrue. However, Greenmatters states that the breed is mostly only aggressive when the dog feels threatened.

While Rico probably feels like his personal space is being compromised in the video with Grandma, he still finds some space in his heart to be patient with her, showing us just how kind chihuahuas can be.

AllHipHop has reached out to Joans about the video via TikTok message and comment. We will update this if she responds.