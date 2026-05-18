‘My Lululemon bag is gone’: Dallas woman books $264 hair appointment on StyleSeat. Then the stylist walks out on her while she’s under the dryer

Self-service hair salon? That’s pretty much what happened to this Dallas woman after booking an appointment on StyleSeat. After paying $264, Janay (@realjanay) unfortunately walked out of her hair appointment without the style she wanted.

“Let me tell y’all how this [expletive] walked out on me while I was under the dryer last night,” Janay starts the video off saying. She says the stylist bleached a piece of her hair blonde, but it came out pinkish. So, the stylist bleached it again and toned it. Eventually, the stylist cut her hair, and Janay went under the dryer for about two hours to dry her pixie cut. Janay says she realized it had been too long, so she got out from under the dryer to find the stylist. However, the stylist had left.

Dallas Hair Appointment Gone Wrong: Six Hours Later…

At this point, Janay has been at the salon for six hours; her hair is not finished, and the stylist is nowhere to be found. And the cherry on top? Janay’s Lululemon bag is not in the shop. Janay says she called the stylist, and the woman offered no explanation as to why she was not in the store. She also has no explanation for this missing Lululemon bag. Janay says she told the stylist she was going to call the police.

“So, I called her back and told her that my [expletive] Lululemon bag was gone and that I’m finna call the police,” Janay says. Unfortunately, Janay says the police were not helpful. However, she says the stylist eventually returned to the salon. Upon her arrival, Janay finds out that the stylist’s mother had moved her Lululemon bag without letting her know. It also becomes clear what the stylist was doing while she was gone.

“So then this [stylist] come back; she walk in the shop. This [stylist] makeup is done. This [stylist] makeup is done!” Janay emphasizes. Janay says the stylist offered to finish her hair, but by this point, Janay was fed up.

“What’s crazy is, I already paid her. Her StyleSeat … it’s automatic checkout. So, I already paid her $264,” Janay concludes.

Viewers Weigh In on Nightmare Dallas Hair Appointment

The video has 59,700 views and almost 4,000 comments as of this writing. Janay’s experience shocked folks—especially the price.

“264 for a pixie cut oh no,” one person shares.

“$264 for pixie that’s gone be f’d up in the morning??? We’re losing the plot…” someone else says.

“Your first red flag was prepaying in full before services were rendered… a deposit, I understand. In full absolutely the F not. I would have immediately moved right along after reading that,” says another viewer.

“Omg so sorry boo! These stylists need to get their scheduling together! If you have a concert to go to just SAY THAT! Lol i just looked at her story & seen she was at a ken the man concert! It’s all about communication, which everybody is lacking! Find an old school stylist too, because that price is way too high!!” one commenter notes.

There was, in fact, a KenTheMan concert in Dallas on April 24th, the day Janay says she had her appointment.

Janay identified the stylist by name. A Google search for the stylist’s name and location reveals a Facebook account, which includes a link to a StyleSeat page, and an Instagram account, which includes a link to a business website. AllHipHop cannot confirm that this is the stylist Janay is referring to, as the TikToker did not respond to a viewer’s request asking her to confirm the stylist’s Instagram account. AllHipHop has reached out to this stylist via their website’s contact form to confirm whether they are the stylist Janay is referring to.

“It’s not Dallas stylist,” another commenter says, referencing Janay’s warning against Dallas hairdressers. “Its this stylist. Ive heard about her and I’m not from Dallas.”

Was This a StyleSeat Scam?

Janay insists that this stylist was trying to set her up and scam her out of her money without finishing her hairstyle. She thinks the only reason the stylist returned to the salon was that she said she was calling the police.

Janay says she booked her appointment on StyleSeat, a platform to book salons and independent stylists. If this were an intentional scam, Janay would not be the first person to be scammed by a stylist on StyleSeat. In fact, there are already 174 complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) against StyleSeat. The complaints vary. Some are from customers like Janay, explaining that they did not get what they paid for, and others are from stylists themselves, saying the platform stole their tip.

“On May 31, I had an appointment with Stylist REMOVED. The days leading up to the appointment and the same day of the appointment she was completely unresponsive when i was requesting her address confirmation … I had to text and message her almost 10 times and call over ten times and she would not answer! When she did it was past the appointment time, and we agreed to cancel. However she didn’t and then charged me full price and refuses to refund me for a service she did not render. Styleseat is COMPLETELY unhelpful siding with her despite my ample evidence!!” explains one customer on a complaint on the BBB’s site that resembles the confusion and neglect Janay says she experienced.

When booking with a new stylist online that you have never met, be sure to do your research in advance to ensure the experience will be what you pay for.

AllHipHop has reached out to StyleSeat for comment via email and to Janay via TikTok comment and direct message. We will update this story if either party gets back to us.