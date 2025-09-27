Diddy’s Court Attire Becomes Legal Issue Before Sentencing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy must now convince a federal judge in New York why he should be allowed to wear civilian clothing instead of standard-issue jail attire when he appears for sentencing on October 3, 2025, after an earlier request for non-prison garments was denied.

Judge Rejects Initial Wardrobe Request

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian turned down a motion from Diddy’s legal team to wear civilian clothes during a September 25 hearing, stating the defense failed to present a valid reason. The judge said he would consider a new request for the October sentencing but expects a clear and detailed explanation.

Combs’ attorneys had asked for a modest set of clothes: two button-down shirts, two pairs of pants, two sweaters and one pair of laceless shoes. That’s a sharp reduction from what he was allowed during his criminal trial earlier this year, when he was permitted five of each item to avoid appearing in jail gear before a jury.

Sentencing Set for October 3

The upcoming hearing will determine the sentence for Combs, who was convicted of two federal counts related to transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. The charges fall under the Mann Act, a law that prohibits interstate travel for illegal sexual activity.

Federal courts often allow civilian clothing during jury trials to prevent bias, but that leniency doesn’t always extend to sentencing proceedings. Judge Subramanian’s insistence on justification reflects that difference—especially in high-profile cases involving public figures like Combs.

Defense Seeks Acquittal or New Trial

Combs’ legal team is actively working to overturn the conviction or secure a retrial. They argue the prosecution misapplied the Mann Act and failed to prove their case. According to the defense, Combs did not profit from any prostitution and only paid escorts to engage in consensual acts with his romantic partners—conduct they say is protected under the First Amendment.

They also claim Combs never personally transported anyone and did not receive money from the encounters. Prosecutors, however, allege Combs orchestrated and sometimes participated in the acts, secretly recorded them without consent and met the legal criteria for trafficking.

Judge Subramanian heard arguments on the motion to acquit or retry the case on September 25. He has not yet issued a ruling.

Combs has been in federal custody since September 2024. His bail requests have been repeatedly denied due to concerns over potential violence and witness tampering.